Mississippi Children’s Museum hosts Back to School Bash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - August marks the start of a new school year for students across Mississippi and for the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian, it marks an opportunity to reach kids around Meridian. That’s why the museum hosted a Back to School Bash Friday evening. There were activities for the kids such as face painting, giant jenga, cornhole, and a ring toss. The museum hopes to help teach kids the importance of literacy, nutrition, and health.