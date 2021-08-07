Despite lumber prices down from record-high levels, Siouxland homebuilders still feel sting
SIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought about challenges for nearly every industry but especially the homebuilding market. Since April 2020, the cost of lumber products for an average single-family home rose $30,000. Many recent reports have come out about a sharp drop in lumber prices, but that’s not the case for all products such as plywood and oriented strand board, better known as OSB.www.siouxlandproud.com
Comments / 0