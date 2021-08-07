Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Despite lumber prices down from record-high levels, Siouxland homebuilders still feel sting

By Dillon Adams
siouxlandproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought about challenges for nearly every industry but especially the homebuilding market. Since April 2020, the cost of lumber products for an average single-family home rose $30,000. Many recent reports have come out about a sharp drop in lumber prices, but that’s not the case for all products such as plywood and oriented strand board, better known as OSB.

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Mike Redmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siouxland#Commodity Prices#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

(CNN) — Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy