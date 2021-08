Held by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, this training will focus on the requirements to be considered chronically homeless as HUD defines it, as well as go over the documentation process for Continuum of Care (CoC) Program funded permanent supportive housing units. This training will be useful for providers who will be participating in the Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) referral process and will be recorded and posted to our website for those who were unable to attend.