China’s July exports, imports rise, but growth slows

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports rose by double digits in July but growth slowed as global efforts to control the coronavirus’ more contagious delta variant weighed on business and consumer spending.

Exports rose 18.9% over a year earlier to $282.7 billion, decelerating from June’s 32.2%, customs data showed Saturday. Imports rose 28.7% to $227.1 billion, easing off the previous month’s 36.7% expansion.

This year’s trade growth has been amplified by comparison with early 2020′s depressed levels after China and other governments shut factories and shops to fight the pandemic. Forecasters have warned growth would level off as global consumer spending returned to normal. A revival of anti-disease controls also is weighing on business activity.

