Crossville, TN

UT hosting Fall Gardeners' Festival in Crossville

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 3 days ago

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture will host the Fall Gardeners’ Festival on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. The festival is in-person, open to the public and free to attend. Activities include educational workshops, exhibits, Ask-the-Expert and wagon tours of the entire facility, including the Plateau Discovery Gardens, one of three sites that together comprise the Tennessee State Botanical Garden. A number of educational exhibits and garden vendors will also be on hand for a trade show.

