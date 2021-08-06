Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold and Silver To Record Highs?

By CPM Group
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group discuss the sharp drop in gold and silver prices on 6 August, the factors behind it, the company’s opinions on where gold and silver prices travel the rest of August and the rest of 2021.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Sovereign Debt#Economic Environment#Cpm Group#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessCNBC

Gold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

Spot gold shed 2.1% to $1,725.96 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 2.1% down at $1,726.50. Gold slumped to a more than four-month low on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations for an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's economic support measures. Spot gold...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver gain a bit as bulls work to stabilize markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on normal upside...
Stockskitco.com

Travel and leisure stocks drive European shares to record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by travel and leisure companies as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports.
Marketsfxempire.com

USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Gains Ground As Oil Rebounds

USD/CAD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.2530 while U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently made an attempt to settle above the resistance at 93.10 but lost momentum and pulled back. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to get above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 93.40 which will be bullish for USD/CAD.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Gold And Silver ‘Flash Crashed’ On Monday – Where Will They Go Next? – Chris Vermeulen (08/11/2021)

Chris talks with David Lin on Kitco News about Monday’s ‘flash crash’ of Gold and Silver and where they might be heading next. Though still in a confirmed downtrend, it is possible that as each of these commodities hit their 100% Fibonacci measured move, they have put in a bottom from which to begin a trend reversal. One has to wonder though, will a big change in the US Dollar and/or Stock Market prompt a rally in metals?
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold and silver massacre to continue?

Again, today’s report will be way shorter than usual, and focus only on select charts so as to drive position details of all the five publications. Let‘s move right into the charts. S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook. The tightly tracking each other indices – S&P 500 and Nasdaq – are...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Time to buy? Gold prices hit over 4-month low

Aug. 9—DUBAI — Gold prices fell over four per cent on Monday to more than a four-month low due to strong US labour data, but the precious metal made some recovery later in the day. The metal recovered from a flash crash that saw prices dropping $70 in minutes on...
MarketsDailyFx

Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into the weekly open. Updated trade levels on US Dollar, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, Silver, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver pounded on notions of tightening monetary policies

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. dealings Monday, with gold overnight...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Crash Into Major Support

Gold markets have broken down rather significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, essentially crashing roughly $100 in about 30 minutes to kick off the week. We have bounced quite significantly since then, but at the end of the day we are still sitting underneath the $1750 level. That is an area that I have mentioned previously before that this is an area that I think we would see a lot of interest, and as a result this previous support should be significant resistance. In fact, it is not until we break above the top of the candlestick for the Monday session on a daily close that I would consider buying.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Flash Crash and Rebound But Remain Lower

Gold prices experienced an extreme flash crash of $86 per ounce during the Asian trading session and rebounded during European and North American hours but were still down on the trading session. The dollar moved higher, putting downward pressure on the yellow metal as Treasury yields continued to rise. There continued to be a move out of precious metals and into cryptocurrencies. Hedge funds added to long and short positions in futures and options.
Marketskitco.com

Did Gold, silver and platinum make blow off Bottoms

Crazy overnight action in thin liquidity lacking markets. Gold, silver, and platinum were crushed early; gold was down $65.00 with a low of $1,677 overnight. Silver lost over $1.00 and fell to $22.95. Platinum dropped $18 to $953.00. These are all the characteristics of a panic bottom. Although we are...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is bearish 8/9/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $201.4 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $192 of this so far.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold SWOT: post-pandemic recovery, FED tapering & a stronger dollar will weigh on gold

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, but still off 1.28%, as precious metals took a hit across the board. Sudan's official gold output nearly doubled in the first half of 2021 as authorities reined in smuggling, a Sudanese Mineral Resources Co. representative said, marking a partial success in efforts to salvage the economy. The North African nation recorded production of 30.3 tons between January and the end of June, compared to 15.6 tons in the same period the year before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy