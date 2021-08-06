Gold and Silver To Record Highs?

Gold markets have broken down rather significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, essentially crashing roughly $100 in about 30 minutes to kick off the week. We have bounced quite significantly since then, but at the end of the day we are still sitting underneath the $1750 level. That is an area that I have mentioned previously before that this is an area that I think we would see a lot of interest, and as a result this previous support should be significant resistance. In fact, it is not until we break above the top of the candlestick for the Monday session on a daily close that I would consider buying.