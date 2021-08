The University of Tennessee was once again well-represented as four Volunteers competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 28th, 2021. In women’s 3x3 basketball, Team USA took on the Russian Olympic Committee in pursuit of its first-ever gold medal in this event. Team USA is coached by former Lady Vols guard Kara Lawson, who played in Knoxville from 1999-2003. Lawson went on to the WNBA and has experience herself, as she competed in the 2008 Beijing games.