UT PLANT OF THE MONTH: Refreshing and beautiful Hibiscus

By Celeste Scott UT Extension Madison County
Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing is more refreshing in the droughty heat of summer than spotting a wild stand of Hibiscus coccineus scarlet red blooms towering above the vegetation of ditches and other low-lying areas. With its bright red flowers and preference for moist sites, this plant claims a variety of aptly descriptive common names: Scarlet Rose Mallow, Rose Mallow, Swamp Mallow and Swamp Hibiscus just to name a few. While there are well over 200 species of Hibiscus and innumerous common names associated with each, the Southeastern United States claims several species as native to the region including H. coccineus Scarlet Rose Mallow.

