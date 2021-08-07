UT PLANT OF THE MONTH: Refreshing and beautiful Hibiscus

Exactly one year ago I wrote about the virtues of plants in the hibiscus family, specifically, the perennial hibiscus that is native to our eastern United States, the shrub hibiscus known as the Rose of Sharon which is an Asian introduction, and to a lesser degree, the tropical hibiscus that many of us associate with Hawaii or at least the more southern portions of our country. Due to the National Gardening Bureau declaring 2021 the Year of the Hardy Hibiscus, I find myself back once again visiting these reliable and late blooming perennial and shrubby plants. For color well into the end of summer, they are hard to beat. Let’s start with the perennial form first.