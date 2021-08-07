Latest Videos

View more in
TV & Videos
TV & Videos
Emma Malouff
Cody talks one of the stars of FX's newest show: "Impeachment: American Crime Story". Emma Malouff gives us a sneak peek of her newest show that premiere's September 7th.
Celebrities
Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch
It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
Celebrities
Adam Levine Of Maroon 5 Shares Video Of His Latest Tattoo Session
Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine showed off his new tattoo and posted a video of it afterwards. Known for his body ink, he has full sleeves on each of his arms and over a dozen other designs across his entire body. In the video, you can see the process go...
Celebrities
What is Alex Cord’s net worth?
ALEX Cord is best known for playing the role of Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel in the 1980's military drama, Airwolf. The actor unfortunately passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 88. What is Alex Cord's net worth?. Cord's acting career ended in the early 2000's...
Celebrities
Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star
Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
Celebrities
Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72
Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Music
Ludacris’ Oldest Daughter Karma Snatches Hearts in Skimpy Tube Top & Stylish Beige Skirt near Wall
Ludacris is a proud "girl dad" blessed with three daughters, the oldest of whom recently stole many hearts when a picture of her dressed in a skimpy top surfaced on social media. Get acquainted with the rapper's blended family. Children are widely regarded as the salt of the earth, bringing...
Celebrities
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Cord, a character actor best known for portraying Michael Coldsmith Briggs III on Airwolf, has died at the age of 88. Cord's publicist and friend Linda McAlister confirmed his death to Deadline. Cord died Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. The Hollywood Reporter...
Pets
Natalie Mordovtseva has abandoned two animals with Mike Youngquist
Over the course of Natalie and Mike’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, they adopted a pet husky named Nymeria and a rat named Lucky. Natalie essentially abandoned both of these animals when she broke up with Mike and left his property. On the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Natalie said her goodbyes to Lucky but made no mention of feeling bad for leaving her pets behind.
TV & Videos
Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Respond After Fans Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right
Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.
Video Games
Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Latest videos and characters
There’s only a couple of days until Fuga: Melodies of Steel is released worldwide (on July 29th), and CyberConnect2 have shared the latest batch of videos for the game. They showcase more of the gameplay systems!. The first one is about Expeditions, and the ancient ruins you can explore in...
Music
Nina Kraviz shares music video for her latest track “Skyscrapers”
Following the release of her new “Skyscrapers” single, Nina Kraviz shares the official music video. The “Skyscrapers” music video follows Nina on an exploration through Dubai as she embraces her different surroundings. Through the juxtaposition of captivating city-life imagery and her melancholic lyrics, Kraviz gives a visual to a love song that incorporates her pop-leaning sound while transcending into new creative territory.
Performing Arts
The Funtasticos!
Grab the kids and get ready for "The Funtasticos," a puppet show with laughs, music and a whole lot of fun! Lori Wallace is at Casa de Espanol in Sacramento finding out more!
Behind Viral Videos
Haunted Doll TikToks
Cody talks to a TikTok sensation about her haunted doll "Lola". See how her TikToks rule social media and gives everyone the heebie jeevies!
Music
Teen's Tune - 8/10
Tina's here with a Tangent Tuesday Teen's Tune! Tina has songs from her FM102 days (early 90's,Stopless Music), play along with us!
TV & Videos
Vice's Latest Pivot To Video Comes Amid CTV Growth
The phrase “pivot to video” evokes rueful reminders of unsuccessful attempts by publishers to monetize video content on Facebook five or six years ago. According to the prevailing narrative, the social network dashed those hopes after changing its news feed algorithm to de-emphasize publisher content. Amid the cord-cutting trend and...
Behind Viral Videos
TIKTOK NEWS AND LATEST CELEBRITY VIDEO UPDATES
How to clean your shower in MINUTES: Mum shares the simple three-product trick that leaves her bathroom sparkling. A mum has shared the simple three-product cleaning method for transforming her shower screen from dirty to sparkling new without spending hours scrubbing. Emmy Rachelle, from Adelaide, shared a viral TikTok video showing how she cleaned her bathroom in just minutes using dishwashing detergent, vinegar and a dish wand. 'This is another hack that I found on TikTok that just works,' she said.
Celebrities
