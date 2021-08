(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower at the open on Monday following the release of disappointing Chinese data. At 0905 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,105.84. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "While we've seen a degree of optimism return to the US labour market and the US economy, concerns are rising over the Chinese economy which has been showing some worrying signs of weakness in recent weeks, amidst reports of increasing outbreaks of Delta variant cases which are reportedly prompting lockdowns across various parts of the country.