BET BUZZ: 'RHOP's' Dr. Wendy Osefo Gets Candid About The Sixth Season

BET
BET
 6 days ago
BET caught up with Dr. Wendy Osefo, where she revealed the one thing she would change from her first season. Plus, see a sneak-peek from this week's new episode!

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

BET

The Ladies Of ‘The Encore’ Reveal What It Takes To Survive Girl Group Drama

There’s a new R&B girl group hitting the scene and they came to slay in every way possible. “BET Presents The Encore” brought back members from some of your favorite girl groups under one roof for a 10-episode show to ultimately record an album in 30 days and prove these ladies have what it takes to work together. The cast includes Kiely Williams (3LW, The Cheetah Girls), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), Pamela Long (Total), Felisha and Fallon King (Cherish), LeMisha and Irish Grinstead (702), with solo artist Nivea as the house wild card.

