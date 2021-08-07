BET BUZZ: 'RHOP's' Dr. Wendy Osefo Gets Candid About The Sixth Season

There’s a new R&B girl group hitting the scene and they came to slay in every way possible. “BET Presents The Encore” brought back members from some of your favorite girl groups under one roof for a 10-episode show to ultimately record an album in 30 days and prove these ladies have what it takes to work together. The cast includes Kiely Williams (3LW, The Cheetah Girls), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), Pamela Long (Total), Felisha and Fallon King (Cherish), LeMisha and Irish Grinstead (702), with solo artist Nivea as the house wild card.