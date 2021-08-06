Cancel
Bears Continue To Lose Offensive Linemen As Lachavious Simmons Joins Concussion Protocol

By Matt Zahn
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears continue to lose offensive linemen at an alarming rate. Lachavious Simmons joins fellow tackle Larry Borom in the concussion protocol.

By the end of practice, the Bears were down to only nine healthy offensive linemen. Alex Bars had to play both right and left tackle at different times with the first team offense. It was a good thing the third-year pro, who started seven games at guard last year, is versatile.

“It’s good to be able to play multiple positions,” Bars said. “Helps for value. Happy I can be that guy and play and shift and fill in.”

Justin Fields may need to use his scrambling ability more if the offenseive line is an issue. Just Thursday, Jimmy Graham compared Fields to his former teammate Russell Wilson, a great, mobile quarterback. Matt Nagy is actually mostly OK with that.

“Jimmy’s played with some pretty good quarterbacks and when he makes a comparison like that, it’s obviously going to start something with the way people react,” he said. “We understand how to temper that. Is he saying Russell Wilson? No, but he’s saying he has some qualities and possibilities to be like him.”

As far as offensive line injuries and protection concerns affecting how they play Andy Dalton, Fields or others in preseason games, Nagy isn’t worried about that at least yet.

