Minot, ND

Soccer: Numbers are growing for the Minot Magicians

By Phil Benotti
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class A soccer season got underway earlier this week, with teams eager to hit the field and get the first practice in, including Minot High. Last season, the Magicians finished 4th in W-D-A…and were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament. Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier says the program is bouncing back to its pre-covid numbers. He adds there are 40 freshman and sophomores this season, with only four seniors returning.

