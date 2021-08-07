2021 Blitz Previews: Anton Bulldogs

View more in
Lubbock, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win
The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Politics|Posted byNBC News
With Cuomo out, Kathy Hochul will become New York's first woman governor
WASHINGTON — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is poised to take over running the state government after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday following a report from the attorney general that alleged he sexually harassed multiple women, including employees, and violated state and federal law. The future governor called Cuomo's...
Florida State|Posted byCNN
Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents
CNN — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
Manhattan, NY|Posted byThe Associated Press
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court,...
Travel|Posted byFox News
Pentagon releases religious exemption guidelines for bypassing mandatory vaccine
The Pentagon on Tuesday released guidelines for how service members could request a religious exemption in lieu of getting the coronavirus vaccine. By mid-September, all active-duty forces in the military will be required to get shots in their arms to counter the coronavirus as cases continue to once again increase nationwide.
Politics|Posted byCNN
Biden says he respects Cuomo’s decision to resign, but praises his record on policy
CNN — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he respects New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign after the President called on Cuomo to step down last week following an official report that said Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. “I respect the governor’s decision,” Biden said after delivering remarks...
Environment|NBC News
U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change
Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
Public Safety|Posted byCBS News
Robert Durst denies killing his friend in murder trial testimony
Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend, who prosecutors say was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. "Bob, did you kill Susan Berman?" Durst's attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the...
Public Safety|Posted byThe Hill
Cuomo resigns after inquiry finds he harassed women
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday announced his resignation, an abrupt about-face that capped off six months during which accusations of sexual harassment and bungling his state’s coronavirus pandemic response racked up. Cuomo said during a press conference he would formally leave office in two weeks and hand...
Public Health|Posted byReuters
Florida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar
Aug 10 (Reuters) - School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates. The Broward County school board in Florida on Tuesday became the latest major district to flout...
Comments / 0