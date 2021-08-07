Cancel
China July trade surplus with United States at $35.4 bln

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $35.4 billion in July, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, up from $32.58 billion in June.

For the first seven months of the year, the surplus was $200.32 billion, up from $164.92 billion during the first half of 2021.

Amid worsening relations between the world’s two largest economies, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a face-to-face meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the end of July.

However, no specific outcomes were agreed and the meeting did not mention the prospect of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping

