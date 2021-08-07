Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in Texas, state data shows

SALISBURY — Updated state data on Monday showed five people died from COVID-19 last week, with the most recent occurring on Friday. When the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its data portal Friday, it showed four deaths occurring among Rowan County residents, with one June 2 and three June 3. The additional death reported Monday brings COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 321, which is eighth in the state and inching closer to Buncombe County, which has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death total at 329. Counties with worse death tolls have higher populations.
