Texas State

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in Texas, state data shows

KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hospitalizations statewide have increased in recent weeks, so has the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, thousands of doses have been wasted in the last few months, according to state data.

Texas State
Texas Government
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Texas Health
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Wasted COVID vaccine doses spike in Louisiana amid hesitancy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana saw a spike in the number of wasted coronavirus vaccine doses as interest in the shots plummeted across the state. More than 79,000 vaccine doses were trashed largely because health providers couldn’t find enough arms quickly enough. Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago.
Public HealthBoston Globe

US is wasting vaccine doses, even as cases rise

A survey of data from 10 states shows that more than 1 million doses have gone to waste since the nation began administering COVID-19 vaccines in December. Much of the loss has come as demand for inoculations plummeted, with the daily rate of vaccinations now at less than one-fifth of its peak average of 3.4 million shots, reached in mid-April.
New York City, NYNewsday

More people have died of COVID-19 in NY than state publicly reports, fed data shows

More than 2,000 additional people have died on Long Island from COVID-19 than New York State is publicly reporting, a Newsday analysis of federal and state data found. The gap is rooted in New York’s continuing exclusion of some COVID-19 deaths from its publicly released totals, even though the state is aware of those additional deaths and reports them to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nebraska StateSand Hills Express

Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination doses expiring soon

Tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccination doses are set to expire at the end of August. In the early days, the idea was to make as much vaccine as possible, but now that vaccinations have slowed, unused doses are piling up. The state of Nebraska has administered close to 2...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

New state data show five COVID-19 deaths last week in Rowan

SALISBURY — Updated state data on Monday showed five people died from COVID-19 last week, with the most recent occurring on Friday. When the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its data portal Friday, it showed four deaths occurring among Rowan County residents, with one June 2 and three June 3. The additional death reported Monday brings COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 321, which is eighth in the state and inching closer to Buncombe County, which has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death total at 329. Counties with worse death tolls have higher populations.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama's lax COVID-19 vaccination rate blamed for wasted vaccine

Alabama already has the worst record in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations. The State Health department now says that low response rate added up to expired and wasted vaccine. Forty seven thousand doses of the Pfizer product went unused and had to be thrown out last month. That’s on top of eleven thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine and seven thousand more of the Johnson and Johnson. Alabama currently trails the nation when it comes to residents getting their shots, despite a reported surge in people rolling up their sleeves. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports crowds as high as sixteen thousand last Friday (July, 30) being vaccinated. This renewed interest isn't changing Alabama's ranking as worst in the country for inoculations. The State even trails two U.S. territories, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the State’s COVID caseload will peak on Monday.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas Department of State Health Services discuss COVID-19, latest data

TEXAS – The Texas Department of State Health Services discussed the coronavirus and the latest data. Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist and Dr. Saroj Rai, the senior scientific advisor, joined the conversation. DSHS officials are tracking Texas’s current situation by new cases per day, new fatalities and vaccination rate....
Wisconsin StateUrban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 194 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced that since opening day, the on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair has administered 194 vaccine doses. The vaccine clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of the Wisconsin State Fair on August 15. All those vaccinated at the on-site clinic receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Interim statement on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

WHO, with support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, is reviewing the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of an additional vaccine dose (booster dose 1) for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). SAGE is continuously reviewing the literature and has reached out to vaccine manufacturers, the research community and Member States to obtain the most complete and recent data on the issue.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

There Will Be a “Flood” of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates After the FDA’s Full Approval, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

We all know that so many people around the world are reluctant when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. But that may soon change if the recent statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci are right, the US top infectious disease expert. He believes that after the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) grants full approval for a coronavirus vaccine, businesses and schools across the US will deal with a flood of vaccine mandates.

