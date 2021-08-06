Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Getting Hosed: The $8,000 Difference Between A Metered And Unmetered Property

By Brad Edwards
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW500_0bKVJDp300

CHICAGO (CBS) — “ Getting Hosed ,” as a news series goes, is a household name — except for one noted Chicagoan.

“I don’t stay up long enough to watch the evening news, but obviously if there’s an issue we’ll respond to it,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot told CBS 2 at a May 27 press conference.

Since 2018, the CBS 2 Investigators have chronicled Chicago’s unfair and potentially unlawful water billing practices. “Getting Hosed” started with one couple billed $58,000 for water they didn’t use . Every bill we’ve examined thereafter has been drastically inflated and the City department whose taxpayer-funded responsibility it is to provide safe, affordable drinking water has utterly failed consumers and undermined our investigative efforts at every turn.

For our latest Getting Hosed expose, the CBS 2 Investigators dug into issues with vacant, unmetered properties and the regressive billing policies that lead to inflated water bills.

Chicagoan William Ceniti owns two properties, a mere 25 feet apart. Both are boarded up and both are vacant. The only difference? One has a meter, which means its water bills are based on actual water usage. The other, like 180,608 other properties in Chicago, is unmetered, meaning its bills are based on property size and plumbing fixtures, not how much water William consumes.

“Every six months — boom boom boom boom — until it adds up. And that’s the way the city is with no meter,” William said.

Although William hasn’t used a drop of water in either since 2008, his unmetered property has been hit with an $8,000 bill. The total water charges for his metered property? Nothing.

“The City works in crazy ways,” William said.

Crazy is an understatement. The only way for William to stop billing on his unmetered property with the jacked up bill, is to register it as vacant.

The City started its vacancy registration program back in 2010, yet very few property owners are privy to this rule. Moreover, this rather obscure program costs property owners thousands every year, and oftentimes, the registration fees exceed the amount of the bogus water bill.

According to Chicago’s municipal code, to register a property as vacant the owner must shell out a minimum of $600 every year just to inform the City that the building is empty. Then they are required to fork up thousands more to board up the property, insure it, and hire a watchman. Finally, they must keep the grass trim and the property in tip-top shape — if not, they’ll get hit with additional penalties.

“It seems like they make these laws to go after people for more money,” William said.

Chicago makes millions on this program. Through a public records request we found one owner who has paid $18,000 just to declare his building vacant.

In an effort to see how Chicago’s program compared to other major cities across the United States, we reached out to their buildings’ departments. We found that Chicago’s minimum $600 a year vacancy fee to be incalculably higher than metropolises like New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Seattle, which all charge nothing to register a property as vacant.

“It gets you mad. It gets you really, really mad,” William said.

And he’s not the only one miffed by these regressive billing policies.

Plamen Yordanov is a struggling artist, truly, struggling. He has to collect rain and snow water to wash his hands because his building has no pipes, and therefore, no water. But despite using no water since purchasing his building, his unmetered property has a $7,000 bill.

“It’s out of logic,” he said.

Plamen moved to Chicago from overseas with the dream of transforming this South Side building into a non-profit art center. But until his water bill is paid he’s unable to obtain permit to start renovating the property. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time Plamen has had to fight City Hall.

Back in 2016 his vacant, pipeless, waterless property had a nearly $50,000 bill. The City eventually wiped it and documented the building as vacant and not receiving water, but in 2018, his bills started piling up again.

“They have the knowledge we don’t have water — it’s cut,” Plamen said.

Like many of our Getting Hosed victims, Plamen was tired of fighting.

“Who I’m dealing with it’s too strong, I’m no match,” he said.

For more than two years the CBS 2 Investigators have been fighting an uphill battle with a City that touts transparency while simultaneously stonewalling our inquiries at every turn.

At a press conference this May, we asked Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the City’s refusal to respond to any of our questions .

Her response: “I’m not aware that the water department won’t address your specific questions. I think they have been extraordinarily cooperative.”

Not exactly our experience. On March 25, 2021 CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards filed a public records request. Legally, the City had 10 days to respond. It’s now 121 days later and we still have not received those documents.

As for William and Plamen’s bills, we fixed them both. Since the City refuses to answer our questions on properties, we submitted public record requests to see what went wrong.

Turns out, a simple building inspection was all it took to determine William wasn’t using any water. For Plamen: proof that his water has been off for years was found in a City employee’s junk mail.

“According to the City, we are not important. That’s how I understand it,” Plamen said.

What the City fails to understand is that these are human beings — real people getting hosed.

Comments / 6

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Detroit, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#New York City#Rain And Snow#Real People#Chicagoan#Cbs 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Storms Spur Tornadoes In Greater Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms spurred tornado warnings and brought tornadoes to the ground in some parts of the greater Chicago area late Monday. A tornado watch was issued for the entire Chicago area until 10 p.m., and was extended until midnight for some Illinois counties and Northwest Indiana Tornado warnings have been issued intermittently throughout the late day hours and into the night. Earlier CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported multiple storm cells turned tornadic in succession – largely north and west of Chicago. Later in the night, new tornado-warned storms passed through Will County. 10:29 p.m.: Rotation persists near Monee. The...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

MAP: Chicago Bars, Restaurants, And Other Businesses Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus again driving up the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, some Chicago area bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination for entry. While some with the new restriction will also allow for a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours, others will allow entry only with proof of vaccination. Below is a map showing bars, restaurants, nightclubs, performance venues, fitness centers, and other businesses around the city that have enacted such requirements. This map is a work in progress on which we’re just getting started. If you have an addition to make, please fill out the form below.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

70% Of Adults, 50% Of Children In Chicago Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The COVID Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is celebrating two big milestones in the effort to vaccinate residents. More than 70% of adults, able to get the vaccine, have now received at least one dose. That’s more than a million and a half people. More than half of the eligible children, 12 to 17 years old, who can get the Pfizer vaccine, have received at least their first dose, too. The number of restaurants and bars requiring customers to be fully vaccinated is also on the rise.
Indiana StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Indiana, Wisconsin Added To List Of 12 More States On Chicago’s Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — The list is getting longer as the city of Chicago adds another 12 states to its travel advisory. (Credit: CDPH) The city’s department of public health (CDPH) added neighboring Wisconsin and Indiana to Chicago’s travel advisory, which now stands at 33 states and two territories. Last week, CDPH added five states to the list. The list now includes: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. These states remain...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory In Effect; Storms Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms moved through the area Monday night and the active weather pattern continues. More storms are expected Tuesday evening, following a dangerously hot day. (Credit: CBS) A Heat Advisory has been issued from noon today until 7PM. Heat index readings will be above 105 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated if outdoors for a long period of time. Much of the day will be quiet. Clouds and sunshine with intense summer heat. Highs reach the lower 90s with feels-like temps in the 100s. (Credit: CBS) A spotty storm or two are possible during the day, but the chances remain rather limited. Better chances...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Nighttime Tornado Warnings In Will County Follow Earlier Suspected Tornadoes West Of Chicago; Heat Advisory Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornado warnings were issued for some Chicago area counties as severe storms moved through the area from the afternoon until well into the night, and at least one tornado touched down in rural DeKalb County. Late Monday night, a new tornado warning was issued for southwest Will and north central Kankakee counties until 10:15 p.m. Another tornado warning was issued until 11 p.m. for east central Will County afterward. Earlier, tornado warnings were issued in rapid succession, starting in DeKalb County and moving east through Kane and DuPage counties. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued until 8 p.m. for...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Explains How She Repeatedly Got Past Airport Security; ‘The Story Is Crazy’

By Brad Edwards and Carol Thompson UPDATE: On Tuesday, March 16, just two days after this report aired, Marilyn Hartman was arrested again at O’Hare International Airport. CHICAGO (CBS) — For nearly 20 years, Marilyn Hartman baffled everyone. In a post-9/11 world, she flew the world over, she never had a ticket. She became America’s Serial Stowaway. The one thing she hasn’t done since her latest successful overseas flight, is talk about it – in depth. How? Why? Will she do it again? She had an all-encompassing interview exclusively with CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards. Marilyn Hartman reflected on the moniker she’s best known for: The...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Festivals Called Into Question As Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a dramatic new milestone in COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins University confirmed the United States is now averaging 100,000 new infections in a day. The last time cases were that high was during the winter surge. The new report comes as cases are on the rise in Chicago again. Two festivals were canceled, but then Market Days just kicked off in Boystown and Lollapalooza just wrapped up days ago. Market Days has safety measures in place for COVID-19, including a tent where people can get a free rapid test or even a vaccine shot. Events like these are facing criticism from some and welcomed with open arms by others. While cases are going up and while the number of Illinoisans hospitalized with coronavirus has doubled in the last month, deaths and hospitalizations are significantly lower than last year. The daily average hospitalization for COVID-19 in Chicago last April saw days with more than 150 people in the hospital. Recently it’s an average of nine or 10. It is, however, important to note that Chicago has a very different vaccination rate from other more rural spots in Illinois. Of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19 in June, 96% were not vaccinated.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘It’s Appropriate’: Chicago Festivals Put In COVID Precautions, Some Businesses Asking For Proof Of Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS) — The gates opened at one of Chicago’s biggest street festivals Friday afternoon. Market Days is back after taking a COVID-19 break last year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek is taking a closer look at how they’re keeping people safe. On Halsted, Market Days kicked off, about 100,000 people are expected to pack the half-mile stretch over the next three days. There are COVID safety measures in place. There is a tent set up where people can get a free rapid test or a vaccine right after stepping into the festival. CBS 2 spoke to a doctor who said the way to do summer...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Extends Deadline For Applications To Build Chicago Casino

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is giving potential bidders an extra two months to submit formal plans for building a Chicago casino, just weeks before the original deadline. The city originally gave potential casino operators until Aug. 23 to submit bids for the casino project, but on Friday the mayor’s office said that deadline is being pushed back to Oct. 29. “This extension gives potential bidders more time to fully assess the Chicago casino opportunity; conduct additional due diligence; assemble more competitive bid packages; and explore financing opportunities,” the mayor’s office said in a press release. Last year, in response to a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Newborn Baby Found In Dresser In Montclare Alley

CHICAGO (CBS)– A newborn baby boy was found in a dresser in an alley in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood Tuesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue just after 8 a.m. A woman was driving by and saw the dresser in the alley. Police said when the woman went to look at the dresser, she found the baby in the bottom drawer. “It’s terrible, it’s awful, it’s heartbreaking,” neighbor Candy Pittner told CBS 2. “It’s heartbreaking to hear something like that, I don’t get it.” The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Police are investigating. This is a developing story. 
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago FOP Warns Of Fraudulent GoFundMe Accounts Claiming To Be Raising Money For Slain Officer Ella French’s Family

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police warned Monday that there are scam GoFundMe accounts claiming to be raising funds on behalf of the family of slain Officer Ella French. The FOP said any donations should go directly to them. “If you would like to Donate we have a link that pops up right on our website,” the FOP wrote in a Facebook post. “Please go to chicagofop.org to donate to our Help a Hero page where ALL Donations will go directly to Officer Ella French’s family.” The FOP did not immediately post further details about the scam accounts or how...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...
IndustryPosted by
CBS Chicago

North Side Residents See Improvement In Mail Delivery Following Recent Issues

CHICAGO (CBS) — For months CBS 2 has been trying to get to the bottom of mail problems — missing medications, sensitive documents disappearing, Christmas gift no shows. It was all part of the United States Postal Service’s failure last fall and winter that left customers at their wits ends. More than seven months later, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra went to see if anything has improved. It was late November when Pauline Scott had had enough. “My husband’s license plates and city stickers have not arrived,” she said then. She was one hundreds we heard from whose mail was just not showing up. Since then,...
Posted by
CBS Chicago

Englewood Native Victoria Williams Is Proud Illinois Marijuana License Winner

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — This story is about a lottery winner – but it doesn’t involve little white balls or scratch-off tickets. We’re talking green – weed. That is, the marijuana lottery. CBS 2’s Charlie de Mar talked with an Englewood native turned pot entrepreneur who was among the winners. De Mar: “Did you ever think this day would happen?” Victoria Williams: “Oh man, no, no not at all.” Victoria Williams, founder ACC of Illinois, now has a license to sell recreational cannabis in Illinois. her company along with 55 others were approved by the state as social equity applicants. “I feel like...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms To Sweep Across The Area

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A line of slow moving storms may develop into severe storms Monday afternoon and sweep across our area into the evening. A pair of tornado warnings were issued in DeKalb county around 4:30 p.m. At least two possible tornadoes were spotted, including one near Kirkland and another near Monroe Center. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the line will begin to develop more distinctly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and likely continue sweeping across the entire viewing area through 9:00-10:00 this evening. A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. (Credit: CBS) The greatest potential for severe storms...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Skate Park Opens Friday In Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A community plaza and roller rink opens in West Garfield Park Friday. The rink is set to open on Madison Street near Pulaski Road. It’s part of a violence prevention initiative with the City of Chicago. According to statistics from the city, West Garfield Park is one of the top 15 neighborhoods experiencing gun violence. City leaders say the rink and community plaza engages the park district, Chicago police and other departments to infuse family fun into the neighborhood. But during the ground breaking, back in June, there were community leaders who argued that adding a park will attract lots of children. In an area experiencing gun violence, they argued it will put those kids at risk. Still, the park opens with a ribbon cutting set for 11:15 a.m.
Posted by
CBS Chicago

Northalsted Market Days Kicks Off Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Northalsted Market Days kicks off in the Boystown neighborhood Friday night. The festival returns as COVID cases in Chicago and the entire nation are rising. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe tells us how festival organizers are making COVID safety key to this weekend. Organizers said this is a community that understands the importance of safety and getting vaccinated. So there ae some rules and expectations in place if you plan to attend the festival. “It’s one of the biggest events from the entire country. It runs all the way from Addison to Belmont and draws people literally from around the country to Chicago,” said...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Woman Lost Thousands To Unemployment Scammer, And She Wants To Know Why More Isn’t Being Done To Get Money Back

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were stolen by a local scammer, and nothing was done to stop them. CBS 2’s Tara Molina is Working for Chicago to follow up on this fraud case, and asked why more is not being done to get that state money back – with fraud an issue not only plaguing the state’s system, but costing big money. We introduced you to Frances a couple weeks ago. A victim of unemployment fraud, more than once now, she still doesn’t want to share her last name – in an effort to protect her identity. Her unemployment...

Comments / 6

Community Policy