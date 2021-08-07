Cancel
Leon County, FL

North Monroe Corridor Task Force addresses homelessness

By Karah Bailey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
According to data collected by the Big Bend Continuum of Care, homelessness has decreased in our community over the last year. But North Monroe Corridor Task Force members want to make sure those who remain have access to the resources they need.

"A community center would be good that has resources that you know you can go to during the day that can help with housing and that has a food bank cause there's not much on this side of town," said community member Virginia Paige.

Paige frequents the North Monroe Corridor and is working towards ending her bout with homelessness. She's one of several that Task Force members aim to aid and protect.

"There are discussions right now among the task force and staff about going out and going on North Monroe and looking at some of the areas where we've got some of the high areas of crime as well as a high concentration of folks that are homeless," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

This is in addition to recently funded initiatives from both county and city leaders.

"We now have more than $300,000 going to a team to help out with street outreach.

Paige said reaching their goals is possible, "It just takes everybody caring, like the community."

The task force will meet again on Aug. 26 to discuss infrastructure and ways to draw more business to the area between Fred George Road and Tharpe Street. They'll present final recommendations to commissioners in September.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

