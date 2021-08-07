Cancel
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, Zoom link: zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510, (509) 745-8537

Chelan PUD Commission special meeting: 9 a.m., teleconference number: (509) 661-8750, meeting ID: 4212#, passcode: 8750#, contact PUD staff at (509) 661-4212 if participating by phone

Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, (509) 667-6215

Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, Zoom link: zoom.us/j/8827199871, passcode: 788276, (509) 782-3513

Tuesday

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, zoom.us/j/786705338, passcode: 850976, (509) 745-8537

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 1 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94825201122, password: 645926, (509) 884-4700

Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, (509) 667-6215

Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, live broadcast at lakechelannow.com, (509) 682-8019

Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2VaxcLl, (509) 548-5275

Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board special meeting: 6:30 p.m., to connect to the conference call contact (509) 667-6576

Community

The Wenatchee Valley Erratics: The Oceans of Mars: 7 to 8 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/84580481866, free, (509) 860-6067

Schools

Cascade School District: 9 a.m., cascadesd-org.zoom.us/j/88947443393, (509) 548-5885

