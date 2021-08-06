Malone finishes off the podium in javelin final

Javelin thrower Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate with East Texas ties, placed 10th Friday morning in the women’s javelin throw at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Malone, who placed second in qualifying for the final, finished 10th overall, with a top throw of 59.82 meters. Liu Shiying of China captured the gold medal in the event with a throw of 66.34 meters. Maria Andrejczyk of Poland won silver with a throw of 64.61 meters. Andrejczyk narrowly edged Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who recorded a top throw of 64.56 meters.