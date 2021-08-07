Cancel
Younousse and Tijan Win Qatar's First Beach Volleyball Bronze

By Dan Levinsohn
Cover picture for the articleQatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan downed Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs in the men's beach volleyball bronze medal match, 21-12, 21-18. The straight sets victory provided Qatar's first medal in the sport -- and eighth overall medal in the history of the Olympics. By those standards, the country has enjoyed overwhelming success at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where they've won one gold in weightlifting and another in track and field.

