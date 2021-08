Another preseason camp for Alabama means another star-studded list of guest speakers. Following the Crimson Tide's first fall camp practice on Friday, Alex Rodriguez addressed the team at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility. Rodriguez is a 14-time Major League Baseball All-Star and three-time American League Most Valuable Player. Playing for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees from 1994-2006, he helped New York win the World Series in 2009. Rodriguez currently serves as a television analyst for FOX Sports.