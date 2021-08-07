Cancel
Norway men beat Russia for beach v’ball gold; Qatar bronze

By JIMMY GOLEN
dailyjournal.net
 3 days ago

TOKYO — Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men’s beach volleyball gold medal match on Saturday, earning Norway’s first Olympic medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar’s victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium — and all six players — are first-time medalists.

