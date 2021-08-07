Norway men beat Russia for beach v’ball gold; Qatar bronze

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar, 1-0, Thursday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Zardes, one of the few first-line US players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson in Austin, Texas. Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball. Gioacchini passed to Zardes, and he scored his 14th goal and second of the tournament. The 20th-ranked Americans matched their record with 13 consecutive home wins and advanced to Sunday night’s final in Las Vegas, where they will face defending champion Mexico or Canada, who played later Thursday night. CONCACAF filled out the field for the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, with 2022 World Cup host Qatar as an invited guest. Matt Turner made three big first-half saves for the US. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Zack Steffem, Josh Sargent, and other US regulars missed the Gold Cup for vacation followed by preseason with their European clubs.