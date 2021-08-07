Man accused of sexual assault back in custody | Allegations of domestic violence led to new arrest
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A man accused of groping a woman outside a downtown Texarkana nightspot in June is back in custody following an arrest for alleged domestic violence. James Arthur Zumwalt, 41, is accused of grabbing a woman in a private area as she stood outside Crossties watching a band play through the door, according to a probable cause affidavit. Zumwalt was arrested in July for second-degree sexual assault and released on a $30,000 bond.www.texarkanagazette.com
Comments / 0