Denim Sale at JCPenney: 40% off + extra 30% off
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney Tips Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off). Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.www.moneytalksnews.com
Comments / 0