Maryville College students intern with NS4ed
Maryville College has partnered with Maryville-based NS4ed, an education research and consulting firm, to provide research-based internship opportunities for students. NS4ed’s relationship with Maryville College began through work with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce in developing “career cluster pathway maps” designed to assist students and job seekers with identifying high-value career opportunities in the area, said Danielle Tallent, chief learning officer for NS4ed.www.thedailytimes.com
Comments / 0