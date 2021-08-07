BCSO: Property owner catches alleged burglars, holds them at gunpoint

Two Maryville men were booked into the Blount County jail on Thursday after allegedly burglarizing cabins, then being held at gunpoint by the owner. Dennis Ray Greminger Jr., 30, and Andrew James Veatch, 32, both of Calderwood Highway, Maryville, were arrested around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 5 and both charged with aggravated burglary. They each were being held on $35,000 bonds pending 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.