NBA fans exclusively rooting against Rudy Gobert in gold medal game

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA fans are actively rooting against Utah Jazz and Team France center Rudy Gobert in the gold medal game against the United States. The United States men’s basketball have made it to the gold medal game of the Tokyo Olympics despite their struggles in exhibition games. With the opportunity to win the gold for the fourth consecutive Olympics, Team USA will have to fend off France. One player on Team France is Utah Jazz center and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert crying on the bench after France loses gold to Kevin Durant-led Team USA at the Olympics

Rudy Gobert and Team France had a heartbreaking finish to their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Kevin Durant and Team USA in the gold medal match, 87-82. Gobert and co. gave it their all against the Americans until succumbing in the closing moments of the game. After the final buzzer, the Utah Jazz center was caught on camera being drowned in a wave of emotion.
Kevin Durant leads U.S. to gold-medal win over France in men’s basketball

SAITAMA, Japan — There was only one acceptable outcome. It did not matter that the lingering physical and mental effects of the NBA bubble and the compressed season that followed kept several American stars from competing in these Olympics. It didn’t matter that the U.S. team was vulnerable, an embarrassing seventh-place finish in the 2019 world championships more than signaling that the world had caught up.
Rudy Gobert racks up accolades in eighth year

Rudy Gobert never chases blocks. It’s not in his nature. Well…check that. There was this one specific time. On the cusp of a triple-double against the Chicago Bulls, the French Rejection tried for something he’s never done -- 10 blocks in one game. He came agonizingly close, only to see an altered shot fall through the hoop.
FIBA Names Rudy Gobert To Men’s All-Star Five For Tokyo Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – FIBA named Utah Jazz and French National Team center Rudy Gobert to its men’s basketball All-Star Five for the Tokyo Olympics. Gobert led Les Bleus to a silver medal during the Summer Games. In addition to Gobert, former Jazzman Ricky Rubio (Spain), Patty Mills (Australia),...
Tokyo Olympics: Rudy Gobert, France rue turnovers and missed free throws in loss to Team USA in Gold Medal game

The French men's national team fought valiantly but eventually, they lost a close Gold Medal game 87-82 to Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. They fought back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit and multiple double-digit deficits in the second half to make it a three-point game (73-70) with 5:42 minutes remaining. However, that's the closest they came as Team USA pulled away late and clinched their fourth consecutive gold medal.
Gobert Sees Limited Minutes Against Iran

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – With France having already locked up a spot in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, Rudy Gobert got valuable rest in the team’s win over Iran. The Utah Jazz star played just under 18 minutes for the French National team, recording six...
USA basketball will battle Rudy Gobert and France for Gold

TOKYO — After being down as much as 15 points in the semifinals, the USA Men’s basketball team climbed back to defeat Australia. Kevin Durant scored 23 points and Devin Booker contributed 20. Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles scored 9 points and was tied for the most minutes on the floor for any Australian player […]
Rudy Gobert headed to gold medal match versus Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

It was a nail biter in Tokyo as Team France took on Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the semifinals of the men's basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. But a clutch block by Nic Batum sealed a one-point win as France withstood a triple-double from Doncic to punch their ticket to the gold medal match and guarantee themselves a spot on the podium, giving Jazz center Rudy Gobert his first Olympic hardware.
Rudy Gobert earns first Olympic medal with silver finish in Tokyo

The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year will add some more hardware to his trophy shelf—an Olympic medal. It's silver for Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Team France at the Tokyo Olympic games after a close finish versus Team USA in the gold medal match, falling by single digits to the other guys in red, white and blue. Rudy finished the game with 16 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of play.
Gordon Monson: The Utah Jazz’s free-agent signings should calm jangled nerves

That’s what the initial part of the Jazz’s current offseason has been for them. And heaven doesn’t come easy or cheap. But then, neither did hell. Dowsed and spinning in the contrails of their playoff loss to the Clippers, soaked as it was not just with a general disappointment stemming from their own unfulfilled potential, but also in seeing other teams move into the slots of opportunity left vacant by them, the Jazz since have done exactly what they intended to do.
The Value of Mike Conley

On July 6, 2019, the Utah Jazz traded Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, and two first-round picks for Mike Conley. This was one of the biggest blockbuster trades in franchise history. Now, two years later, Conley chose to re-sign with the Jazz on a three-year deal. One might think that this would be universally seen as a win for Utah, but there is significant disagreement among Jazz fans about Conley and whether he is worth such a contract.
Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...

