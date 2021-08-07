NBA fans exclusively rooting against Rudy Gobert in gold medal game

That’s what the initial part of the Jazz’s current offseason has been for them. And heaven doesn’t come easy or cheap. But then, neither did hell. Dowsed and spinning in the contrails of their playoff loss to the Clippers, soaked as it was not just with a general disappointment stemming from their own unfulfilled potential, but also in seeing other teams move into the slots of opportunity left vacant by them, the Jazz since have done exactly what they intended to do.