NBA fans exclusively rooting against Rudy Gobert in gold medal game
NBA fans are actively rooting against Utah Jazz and Team France center Rudy Gobert in the gold medal game against the United States. The United States men’s basketball have made it to the gold medal game of the Tokyo Olympics despite their struggles in exhibition games. With the opportunity to win the gold for the fourth consecutive Olympics, Team USA will have to fend off France. One player on Team France is Utah Jazz center and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.fansided.com
Comments / 0