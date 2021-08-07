Diner at Courthouse Square downtown closes | Construction at its doorstep added to eatery's troubles

TEXARKANA, Ark. — B&J's Downtown Diner & Creamery opened in June 2020. Featuring an inexpensive old-fashioned diner-style menu, a full ice cream bar, the eatery was home to large, enthusiastic crowds. But soon after, they were wracked by multiple shocks to their business. Starting with COVID-19 and the initial lockdowns, followed by the ice storm and then the road closure for work around the Federal Courthouse, the disruptions have proven untenable to the business.