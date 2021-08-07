Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Breaking down the difference between full FDA approval, emergency use authorization for vaccines

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The hesitancy of getting a COVID-19 vaccine is one of the top concerns for state and federal health officials. Some people say emergency use authorization isn’t enough for them, and they’d rather wait for full approval by the FDA. However, doctors are still urging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to help mitigate the spread of the delta variant.

Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
PharmaceuticalsClickOnDetroit.com

New data released on effectiveness of Moderna’s COVID vaccine

DETROIT – There has been encouraging new data released regarding the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID vaccine. There is still disagreement over if, and when, a booster shot might be needed for otherwise healthy individuals. Moderna said its COVID vaccine remains highly effective for at least six months. That doesn’t...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

There Will Be a “Flood” of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates After the FDA’s Full Approval, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

We all know that so many people around the world are reluctant when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. But that may soon change if the recent statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci are right, the US top infectious disease expert. He believes that after the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) grants full approval for a coronavirus vaccine, businesses and schools across the US will deal with a flood of vaccine mandates.
Medical & BiotechKGET 17

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day, report says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may soon be the first to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times reports that because of the delta variant and the number of surging COVID-19 cases, the FDA accelerated the timeline to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, the agency wants to grant full approval by Labor Day.
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
IndustryPosted by
WRAL News

FDA aims to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month

WASHINGTON — With a new surge of COVID-19 infections ripping through much of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has accelerated its timetable to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, aiming to complete the process by the start of next month, people involved in the effort said. President Joe...
Public HealthHealthline

FDA Adds Warning to J&J Vaccine Over Very Rare Side Effect

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very rare side effect known to occur after other infections and vaccinations. There have been 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome out of the 12.8 million people who have been vaccinated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Health experts widely agree that the benefits of...

