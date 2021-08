The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team. “John obviously caught us a little bit off guard with that news," offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. "But obviously, we want to get him all fixed up and ready to roll as soon as possible. It’ll give Bryce (Perkins) and Duck (Devlin Hodges) a great opportunity just like they had today, short notice, ‘Hey, you guys are going with the twos. Be ready to roll because you guys know how it is.’”