Brewers' Houser tests positive for virus; Yelich feels fine

Houser allowed one earned run on no hits and five walks while striking out four across 6.1 innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision. Houser held the Pirates without a hit, but he struggled with his command and was pulled after 104 pitches. He generated 10 groundball outs, which helped him escape danger. Though Houser has not allowed an earned run across his last 13.1 frames, he has only eight strikeouts with six walks in that span. He'll need to improve on those marks -- particularly in tougher matchups -- to remain effective at run prevention. For the season, Houser has a 3.55 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 48 walks across 104 innings.