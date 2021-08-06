Huawei’s revenue slumps as smartphone sales hit by US sanctions

Chinese tech powerhouse Huawei was the global leader in 5G technology before the US blacklist began in 2019. The company endured a turbulent period subsequently, as it grappled with a stiffer US sanction. The impact of the US blacklist is reflected in the financials of the company, as it released its mid-year report showing a 29.4% decline in its overall revenue of CNY 320.4 billion ($49.5 billion) from last year. The consumer electronics arm of the company was the most affected with revenue plummeting by 47% from 2020. This was due to the chip challenges and software blockade that resulted from the US blacklist. Significantly, Huawei had to sell its Honor brand as a survival strategy.