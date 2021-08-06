Cancel
Huawei’s revenue slumps as smartphone sales hit by US sanctions

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese firm struggling to hold on to market share after former president Donald Trump cut off access in 2019 to US technology and services. Chinese tech giant Huawei’s revenue fell 29.4% in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under US sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security.

