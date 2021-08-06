Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

By ELLIOT SPAGAT, GISELA SALMON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An official says the Biden administration has begun flying some Central American families deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border. The first flight Thursday was meant for 150 people but elevated COVID-19 rates prevented authorities from hitting that target. The official is familiar with the policy change and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren't intended to be public. The Homeland Security Department confirms that it began expelling migrants by air to Mexico but didn't specify if they were Central Americans. This appears to be the first time that the government has flown Central Americans to Mexico instead of their home countries.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Americans#Mexico#Press On#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
ImmigrationWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Surge in migrants seeking the US alarms Panama

The number of migrants trekking through one of the world’s most dangerous jungles to reach the U.S. has surged nearly twentyfold since the start of the year, overwhelming towns along the route and threatening to aggravate the crisis at the U.S. southern border. More than 19,000 migrants walked to Panama...
ImmigrationKenosha News.com

US security officials in Mexico for migration talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior members of President Joe Biden's administration met with counterparts in Mexico Tuesday for talks on addressing illegal migration to the U.S., according to the White House. National security adviser Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas led the delegation to meet with senior Mexican government...
ImmigrationNew York Post

US flying migrants turned away by COVID protocol deep into Mexico

US authorities are flying families and single adults turned away from the southern border deep into Mexico as the Biden administration tries to deter repeated crossing attempts, according to a new report. Reuters said Friday that 200 Mexican and Central American family members were taken away from the border region...
Mexico, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Mexico sues gun makers in US

Mexico filed suit against 10 gun companies in the United States. The lawsuit follows years of complaints from Mexican officials who say lax U.S. gun control has been responsible for bloodshed in the country. The lawsuit marks the first time a national government has sued gun makers in the United...
U.S. PoliticsFinancial Times

Mexico sues US gunmakers over cross-border flow of weapons

The Mexican government has sued US gunmakers, accusing them of “actively facilitating” weapons trafficking that has armed drug cartels and fuelled bloodshed south of the border. The lawsuit, filed in US federal district court in Boston on Wednesday, alleges gunmakers acted negligently and created a public nuisance by allowing a...
U.S. Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

Hartzler Says People Crossing US-Mexico Border are Bringing New Covid Variant

(Missourinet) The World Health Organization has added a coronavirus strain, known as lambda, to its variant watch list. Lambda was first detected in the South American country of Peru last year and accounts for most of Peru’s new virus cases. West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the variant has made its way to the U.S. from people crossing the southern border.
Public HealthNEWS10 ABC

Crossing into Canada: COVID checklist for American travelers

OTTAWA, Ontario (WOOD) — For the first time since March 2020, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists Monday. Canadian border officials warn everyone’s trip over the border may take longer because of the COVID-19 checks. Canada will allow fully vaccinated non-essential travelers from any country on...
Politicstexasstandard.org

Mexico Files Lawsuit Against Top American Gun Manufacturers In US Federal Court

The Mexican government is suing several leading gun manufacturers in the United States, alleging their business practices lead to weapons smuggling across the border, and deaths in Mexico. In the lawsuit, Mexico’s government alleges top manufacturers including Smith & Wesson, Colt and Glock know their practices facilitate arms trafficking. Mexico...
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal residents must be both...
Sunland Park, NMKRQE News 13

Sunland Park makes new pitch for border crossing into Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (Border Report) – Since before it became a city in 1983, residents of this Southern New Mexico community have been lobbying for a border crossing into Mexico. With a young, growing population base of 17,978, abutting both El Paso, Texas, and Mexican manufacturing giant Juarez –...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy