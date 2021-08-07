Aksys Games Share New Licenses and Previews at ‘All Aksys’ Event

Amazon has gone above and beyond any expectations that I have had about New World, their new MMO game set to release on August 31st. I was able to get into the closed beta and there simply aren’t enough great things that I can say about this game. New World is a majestically beautiful game that provides players with multiple aspects of a survival / MMO genre to have enjoyed in this open-world game. I am very happy to say that I personally cannot wait for the game to go live so that I can go all out with this game.