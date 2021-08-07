Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aksys Games Share New Licenses and Previews at ‘All Aksys’ Event

otakustudy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this current age we live in, online livestreamed events are arguably one of the best ways for publishers and developers to engage with their audiences. Last night, North American video game publisher Aksys Games held their cleverly named ‘All Aksys’ games, where they shared several new announcements around games expected to launch in 2022, along with live gameplay and trailer footage for already known games in the work.

www.otakustudy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Tokyo#Pets#Xbox One#All Aksys Event#North American#Tokugawa#Mafia#Burlone#Yellow#Playstation 4#Cassandra Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox Is Getting Over 75 New Games This Summer For Spotlight Event

The Xbox Summer Spotlight has been around for seven years. Each event comes with dozens of new Xbox games to close out the summer. 2021 is the biggest yet, with the announcement that over 75 new titles are joining Xbox’s already expansive catalog. Between July 27 and September 6, you can hop into numerous new game worlds. Of course, there’s more than just that. You could be eligible to receive prizes too when partaking in the gaming festivities.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

New World Preview – Amazon’s Greatest Game Comes To Fruition

Amazon has gone above and beyond any expectations that I have had about New World, their new MMO game set to release on August 31st. I was able to get into the closed beta and there simply aren’t enough great things that I can say about this game. New World is a majestically beautiful game that provides players with multiple aspects of a survival / MMO genre to have enjoyed in this open-world game. I am very happy to say that I personally cannot wait for the game to go live so that I can go all out with this game.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

All new features and in-game changes listed

The Free Fire OB29 update release is quickly approaching, and players are eagerly anticipating its arrival. There is a multitude of new content waiting for them, and based on the leaked patch notes, a new weapon, mode, and other changes are on the way. Similar to all the recent updates,...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Here Are All The New Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass In August 2021

Microsoft has shared an update on the new additions to Xbox Game Pass that are confirmed to arrive later in this month for PC and Xbox consoles. We have already covered the list of games that will be removed from the service, but the new additions weren’t really confirmed until today.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Aksys Games Announces Four New Otome Visual Novels

Today Aksys Games hosted their All Aksys stream which provided a variety of updates and announcements. Much to the chagrin of otome fans, it was very focused on otome titles. First we got updated release dates for Olympia Soiree (September 9) and Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (December 2). Next came...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Steam Deck Custom APU Could be Used for VR, New Previews Show More Games in Action

Valve promises their upcoming portable Steam Deck will be able to play pretty much everything on Steam (at 800p and at least 30fps), but thus far, they haven’t shown all that many games in action. Well, a new round of Steam Deck previews have gone out, which provide a better look at the machine, as well as a fresh peek at games actually being played on the device, including The Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal. First up, here’s The Verge’s preview, which shows both The Witcher 3 and Control running at Medium PC settings without bogging down.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

All Aksys Showcase 2021 Shares Updates On Game Release Dates + New Localizations

Earlier this week, publisher Aksys hosted an online “All Aksys 2021” showcase presentation sharing news about their upcoming titles, including updates on release dates and some new localization projects. Notable games in the lineup included Rico London, Blazing Strike, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital, and more....
Video GamesSiliconera

Aksys Releasing 3 More Otomate Switch Games in English

At the Aksys Games’ All Aksys 2021 event, the company announced it will release three more Otomate Switch games in English. The company picked up the Idea Factory visual novels Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau, Lover Pretend, and Paradigm Paradox. There are no release dates for any of the titles yet. However, the company’s presentation was designed to go over games coming out in “2022 and beyond.”
Video GamesNintendo Life

'All Aksys' Showcase Event To Feature At Least 7 Switch Games

As we reported in early July, the 'All Aksys' showcase will feature a broad variety of games. You can watch it live below or over on the AksysGames Twitch page - enjoy!. Aksys Games is a publisher that's brought a lot of games to Switch, earning plenty of fans in the process. Now the company has confirmed that it's planning an 'All Aksys' (yes, we see what they did there) showcase event. It'll be taking place on the company's Twitch channel - AksysGames - on 6th August at 9am Pacific / noon Eastern / 5pm UK / 6pm CEST.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Indie Games Spotlight — So The Story Goes

Indie Games Spotlight is Goomba Stomp’s biweekly column where we highlight some of the most exciting new and upcoming indies. Still in the throes of summer, we’re taking our minds off the heat with a focus on imaginative, story-centric indies coming out in the near future. Whether you’re looking for a return-to-form for sports RPGs or a bite-sized narrative experience, we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, let’s jump right in!
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Aksys Games Bringing Major Otome Games State Side

It’s a great time to be a fan of otome games. Aksys just announced a number of major otome games being translated into English during their announcement show. Olympia Soiree is coming out September of this year. The game follows Olympia, a young lady who lives in a world bound by strict social hierarchy. On her eighteenth birthday, she must find a partner as well as preserve her bloodline before time runs out. With a stylistic emphasis on color, this game is a delight for the eyes. The first run of the game will have beautiful cards to accompany the game. This is a great edition for collectors!
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Lost Epic Receives 2021 Development Roadmap Leading to Full Release

Currently available on Steam as part of the Early Access initiative, Lost Epic is a 2D souls-like side-scrolling action-RPG developed by Team EARTH WARS and published by One or Eight. Mapping the route to their full release in Q4 2021 and leading to post-game content being rolled out in 2022, the development team has shared their roadmap for the project.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Aksys Games Unveils Blazing Strike’s First Look Trailer

Aksys Games Unveils Blazing Strike’s First Look Trailer Showcasing The 2D Fighting Game. Aksys Games has been a video game publisher since 2006 and has amassed a studded lineup of releases under its umbrella including Blazblue and Guilty Gear, two great and very popular fighting games. The company, along with Rarebreed Makes Games have released their first trailer for its upcoming fighting game, Blazing Strike. The company is yet to confirm a release date, however it has hinted at Spring 2022.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Adventure Game ‘Arietta of Spirits’ Dated for 20 August Release

Aiming to offer players with a “emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast paced combat”, developer Third Spirit Games together with publisher Red Art Games has announced their adventure game Arietta of Spirits will be launching digitally from 20 August 2021. The cheapest way to purchase the game is through Steam for PC, with a standard purchase price of €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99. For a little bit more, the game is also available digitally on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Store for PC for €19,99 / $19.99 / £17.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy