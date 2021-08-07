Cancel
LEADING OFF: Cabrera's 500 watch, Laureano's out

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 homers and has hit the ball well since a slow start during the spring. He’s batting .300 with seven homers since June 1, helping the rebuilding Detroit Tigers be a little more competitive in the AL Central. Cabrera is vying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500 homers. Elsewhere, Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser has tested positive for the coronavirus, Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the injured list and Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

