Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs make another backcourt addition with Reggie Bullock

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed free agent Reggie Bullock in another backcourt addition for star point guard Luka Doncic with the club set to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. Bullock is getting a $30.5 million, three-year contract after averaging 10.9 points in his second season with the New York Knicks. Hardaway has agreed to a $74 million, four-year deal after two full seasons as a consistent scorer behind Doncic. Dallas is set to sign the 22-year-old Doncic to a five-year supermax extension worth slightly more than $200 million.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Ap#The Dallas Mavericks#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Continue Wing Shopping, Sign Knicks' Reggie Bullock

The Dallas Mavericks continued to add size and shooting to the wings via free agency on Monday evening, signing 3-and-D rotation player Reggie Bullock to a deal. The Mavs will reportedly be splitting the mid-level exception between Bullock and their previous signing of the day, Sterling Brown. In 2020-21 with...
NBAFanSided

Dallas Mavericks agree to deal with Reggie Bullock: What does he add?

The Dallas Mavericks have been busy as free agency kicked off on Aug. 2. It was the team’s first with Nico Harrison as their lead executive, and the new general manager and president of basketball operations quickly made a splash. He agreed to re-sign both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic just minutes after talks were allowed. Harrison followed it up by landing a deal with sharpshooter Sterling Brown, but he was not done there.
NBAMavs Moneyball

Reggie Bullock is not a star, but adding him is a good move

Plan powder is dead. Long live plan powder. The Dallas Mavericks signed Reggie Bullock before many of the larger names had officially made decisions. The modus operandi for the Mavericks over the past years has been to wait on big name free agents to make decisions while useful veterans signed with other contenders.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

NBA Free Agency: Why Reggie Bullock Is A Perfect Mavs Fit

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten heavily involved in the free agency frenzy. In the first two hours of work, general manager Nico Harrison and company made multiple moves. Those moves were re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, and then going outside the organization to sign Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Mavericks To Sign Reggie Bullock

The Mavericks and free agent swingman Reggie Bullock have agree to a deal, sources tell Tim MacMahon of ESPN (Twitter link). Marc Stein (Twitter link) first reported that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while Jordan Schultz of ESPN (Twitter link) says it’ll be a three-year contract. The Mavs...
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks: Is Evan Fournier an upgrade over Reggie Bullock?

When Evan Fournier woke up Tuesday morning after beating Italy in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, he made the decision to sign with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $78 million contract. With former small/shooting guard Reggie Bullock taking his talents to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $30.5 million deal, Fournier’s contract seems a bit overzealous.
NBABleacher Report

Reggie Bullock Reportedly Agrees 3-Year, $30.5M Contract with Mavericks

After spending the past two seasons with the New York Knicks, Reggie Bullock will play the 2021-22 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks after agreeing to a deal, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the deal was for 3 years and worth $30.5 million. The move...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs get Luka Doncic shooting help with Reggie Bullock signing

The Dallas Mavericks continue to get key role players to give Luka Doncic more help, this time agreeing to a deal with free agent wing Reggie Bullock. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Bullock have agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million deal to join the Mavs. The 30-year-old vet played for the New York Knicks in the past two seasons.
NBADallas News

Mavs officially announce signing veteran wing Reggie Bullock to contract

At the beginning of NBA free agency on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks struck fast with four verbal agreements with free agents. After the league’s moratorium ended at 11 a.m. Friday, the Mavs made one of those signings official. Dallas officially announced the signing of veteran wing Reggie Bullock to a...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Dennis Schroder Rejecting $84M Lakers Extension: "No Matter What He Signs If It Doesn't Equal Up To 84 Million By The End Of The 2024-25 Season It Will Eat Him Up."

A big storyline during free agency was Dennis Schroder, and where he would potentially end up. Schroder has recently signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million, which is far less than the amount he desired. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder notably rejected an $84...

Comments / 0

Community Policy