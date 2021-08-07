Mavs make another backcourt addition with Reggie Bullock
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed free agent Reggie Bullock in another backcourt addition for star point guard Luka Doncic with the club set to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. Bullock is getting a $30.5 million, three-year contract after averaging 10.9 points in his second season with the New York Knicks. Hardaway has agreed to a $74 million, four-year deal after two full seasons as a consistent scorer behind Doncic. Dallas is set to sign the 22-year-old Doncic to a five-year supermax extension worth slightly more than $200 million.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0