Reading Fightin Phils replay: Reading 3, Richmond 2

Zac Gallen had a nightmare first inning. Then, just when it looked like this game was going to be bullpen game #102 on the season for the Diamondbacks, the good Zac Gallen took the mound in the second inning. From that point, Gallen went five more innings pitched, allowed only three hits, only one run (earned), he walked zero, and struck out seven. More importantly, despite giving up five runs total through six, the Diamondbacks were tied with the Giants when he left the game. Then the errors came. A managerial failure by Lovullo that could have potentially resulted in Nick Ahmed standing on third as the go-ahead run with no one out in the eighth started things off. Then a bad throw by Joe Mantiply, two errors by Christian Walker and another “not-an-error”, also by Walker handed the Giants victory not once, but twice in the final two innings of the game.