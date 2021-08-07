Cancel
Reading, PA

Reading Fightin Phils replay: Reading 3, Richmond 2

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Game recap: At Richmond, Reading right fielder Grenny Cumana threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game as the Fightin Phils held off the Flying Squirrels for their third straight win. With Reading clinging to a 3-1 lead, Richmond put runners on second and third...

