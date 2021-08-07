Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

Eagle-eyed fans of the Tokyo Olympics will have noticed that Russian athletes are competing under "ROC" rather than "Russia" during this Games. ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee, and hundreds of "ROC" athletes are competing under the Olympic rings flag instead of Russia's—it's a workaround measure so that they can compete despite an international doping scandal that rocked the sports world in 2019. The fact that the Russian athletes are there at all has been a source of controversy for the Games and other athletes. Not helping matters is that the ROC is currently ranked high on the country leaderboard at the Olympics, despite not being an actual country. So what do we know?