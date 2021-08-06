AP Source: Leonard re-signing with LA Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, even though he might miss most of the upcoming season due to a knee injury. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the two sides are still finalizing terms of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced. Yahoo Sports first reported the deal. The Clippers have also agreed to re-sign guard Reggie Jackson and have signed Justise Winslow.www.wcn247.com
