Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Page, AZ

Palo Alto Man Dies Rescuing Child in Lake Powell

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line. The National Park Service said the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Page, AZ
Page, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Page, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo#Swimming#Alto#Accident#Ap#The National Park Service#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

(CNN) — Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy