Oak Brook-Based CarDr.com partners with J.D. Power on the new smartphone Vehicle Appraisal App

(OAK BROOK, IL) - CarDr.com's new smartphone Vehicle Appraisal App, the first to combine pricing and OEM level On-board diagnostics (OBD) via a Bluetooth connection, announces its integration with J.D. Power data analytics and consumer intelligence. Globally, J.D. Power has cemented a reputation for professionally accumulating and analyzing data in consumers' best interests by providing verifiable and unbiased information.

