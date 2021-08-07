Oak Brook-Based CarDr.com partners with J.D. Power on the new smartphone Vehicle Appraisal App

Outdoor enthusiasts and road warriors of all stripes recognize Subaru models as high-performance and high-safety vehicles. Their reliability is legendary. Given the brand’s popularity and reputation, it’s not much of a surprise that Subaru was awarded its third consecutive J.D. Power Award on July 15, 2021. What is surprising is the category. This is the third time in a row that Subaru has earned the J.D. Power Brand Loyalty Award. Let’s take a closer look at the J.D. Power Awards to understand better why this is such an achievement for Subaru.