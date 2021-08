Comprising three concurrent events for men, women and those with disabilities, the mantra propounded by the grandly-titled ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle & Massereene in Northern Ireland was simple: “inclusion for all.” But, at least as far as the European Tour version is concerned, “life-changing” might have been more appropriate. Recording what was also his first top 10, Daniel Gavins is suddenly a winner on the Old World circuit.