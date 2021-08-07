Cancel
Tripp County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TRIPP COUNTY At 1034 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Earling Hills to 3 miles southeast of Ideal to 6 miles south of Ideal South Housing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Witten, Hamill and Ideal South Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

