During the launch of the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, Samsung announced support for the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung had also announced it will be launching an S Pen Pro later this year that will bring additional functionality to the S Pen. While we hadn’t heard about it in months, Samsung has now finally launched the S Pen Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Unpacked event. Since the Note line-up has now been officially discontinued, the S Pen Pro can be a great accessory for people who take notes or sketch on their device. If you’re one of them and are planning to pick up the new S Pen Pro, here’s everything you need to know about it.