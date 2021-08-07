Cancel
NBA

Trey Lyles Free Agency

James Edwards III: Pistons have made signings of Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles and Saben Lee official. Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Trey Lyles has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $5 million deal, CEO @Rich Paul of @Klutch Sports tells @YahooSports. 1 year ago – via...

hoopshype.com

Hoops Rumors

Trey Lyles agrees to two-year deal with Pistons

Free-agent forward Trey Lyles has reached a two-year agreement with the Pistons worth approximately $5 million, agent Rich Paul told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). Lyles has spent the last two seasons with the Spurs. He also had two-year stints in Utah and Denver. Lyles saw his playing...
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Grading the Trey Lyles signing

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed forward Trey Lyles to a two-year, $5 million contract, per Yahoo Sports. Lyles had previously spent two years each in San Antonio, Utah, and Denver. I used to think Lyles would be the perfect fit in the Pistons’ rotation but, with the addition of...
Pistons sign forward Trey Lyles, bring back Cory Joseph

The Pistons seem to be checking all the boxes in free agency. They opened the Monday moratorium by agreeing to terms with center Kelly Olynyk on a three-year deal worth $37 million. They look to be strengthening their depth with two more signings, agreeing to bring back point guard Cory...
What Trey Lyles brings to the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons’ offensive system is based on movement of both the ball and players, and requires having multiple playmakers. There is freedom within broadly-sketched schemes, and quick decisions are a must. That means even players at power forward need to know how to keep the ball moving, and that’s just the beginning.
