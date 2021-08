A league source told The Sacramento Bee the 24-year-old guard is seeking a new contract worth about $9 million per year, which would be slightly higher than the four-year, $34.6 million deal De’Anthony Melton signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in November. It remains to be seen if Davis will be able to command that kind of salary two years after going undrafted out of Ole Miss, but his camp can draw comparisons to Melton based on his age and level of production.