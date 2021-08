Good morning, Camden Chatters. If you happen to be a member of the Orioles, particularly a relief pitcher, your weekend could hardly have been more disastrous. The O’s suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rays — falling to 1-11 against Tampa Bay this season — in a series in which they held a lead in the fifth inning or later of each contest. The Birds suffered one bullpen meltdown after another, as nearly every reliever Brandon Hyde entrusted with a lead put up their most inept performance of the season. Stacey recapped yesterday’s latest relief implosion.