Nelson Cruz homered for the second time in as many days for the Rays. Shane McClanahan had his longest outing as a big leaguer on Saturday. Tampa Bay improved to 10–1 this year against the Orioles with a 12–3 win in Baltimore. The Rays (67–44), who hit four homers, have won the first two games of the latest series at Camden Yards and now have a 3.0 game lead in the AL East.