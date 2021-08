A fall 2022 wedding is planned for Kathryn Rebecca Spingola of Chicago and Nicholas Dirk Jackson of Chicago. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dr. Charles Spingola and Dr. Kathy Schweikart of Butler. She is a 2011 graduate of Butler High School. She received a bachelor of science degree with honors in health sciences in 2015 and a master's degree in physician assistant studies in 2016 from Gannon University. She completed an orthopedic residency at the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.